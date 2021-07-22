Endurance Athlete Found Dead At Yosemite National Park

A Nevada endurance athlete was reportedly found dead in Yosemite National Park after he was reported missing by park officials following a weekend hike.

Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno, Nevada was found and recovered by officials near the summit of Mount Clark on Tuesday (July 20), Yosemite National Park announced in an updated post on its Facebook account initially identifying Zalokar as a missing person.

"Mr. Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno, Nevada was found deceased and he was recovered on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, near the summit of Mount Clark," the Facebook post stated. "This incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available. Our condolences to his family and friends."