FedEx, Delta, McDonald's Among Websites Hit By Massive Internet Outage

Several major corporate websites -- including FedEx, Delta Airlines and McDonald's -- were reportedly hit by a massive internet outage on Thursday (July 22).

CNN reports the outages took place amid reports of system disruptions from Akamia (AKAM) and Oracle (ORCL), both of which are major providers of internet infrastructure services.

Oracle confirmed Thursday that its outage was caused by Akamia's service disruption and it was looking into the issue.

"We are monitoring a global issue related to a partner Edge DNS that is impacting access to many internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties," Oracle said via CNN.

Akamai's Edge DNS service is responsible for helping web browsers route to their correction destinations, as well as providing security service.

The outages were reported to have begun within an hour before 12:50 p.m. ET, when Akamai released the following statement announcing it addressed the issue: "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

Other corporate websites hit by the outages Thursday included HSBC, Airbnb and British Airways, among numerous others.

Thursday's incident is the third massive internet outage reported in the past two months and the second involving Akamai.

In June, dozens of websites, including Amazon, Target, the New York Times and the UK government website, were down for just under an hour due to a widespread failure at Fastly, a content delivery network.

Ten days later, numerous airlines, banks, stock exchanges and trading platforms suffered brief outages, which Akamai confirmed was caused by an IT failure.