Grimes Shares Sneak Peek Of New Song '100 Percent Tragedy'

Grimes shared a sneak peek of an unreleased song on social media. The song, entitled '100 Percent Tragedy,' is a "club-ready dance-pop number," reported NME.

The video that the song was featured in shows Grimes dancing in slow motion with flowing fabric while she's being bathed in pink light. Grimes wrote on Instagram, "My label things this isn't a single what do y'all think? Imo this song shud have a music video."

The song follows another song that Grimes shared in her Discord, which was titled 'Shiningami Eyes.' Grimes joked that she was joining the Discord staff "so we can all be addicted to gaming together," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out the snippet of the song below.