Grimes Shares Sneak Peek Of New Song '100 Percent Tragedy'

By Ginny Reese

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Grimes shared a sneak peek of an unreleased song on social media. The song, entitled '100 Percent Tragedy,' is a "club-ready dance-pop number," reported NME.

The video that the song was featured in shows Grimes dancing in slow motion with flowing fabric while she's being bathed in pink light. Grimes wrote on Instagram, "My label things this isn't a single what do y'all think? Imo this song shud have a music video."

The song follows another song that Grimes shared in her Discord, which was titled 'Shiningami Eyes.' Grimes joked that she was joining the Discord staff "so we can all be addicted to gaming together," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out the snippet of the song below.

Grimes recently revealed that she will be releasing a new project soon which is being described as a "space opera," which centers around a lesbian AI being.

Grimes explained:

"It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines."

Chat About Grimes Shares Sneak Peek Of New Song '100 Percent Tragedy'

