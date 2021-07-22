Hayley Williams Is Releasing 'FLOWERS for VASES / descansos' On Vinyl

After initially dropping FLOWERS for VASES / descansos in February, Williams answered fan questions on Twitter, where she proclaimed she's "ready for the next Paramore album."

"there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go," she said when someone asked if there were songs that didn't make the cut on the new album.

Williams wrote and played all the parts on FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, which made a fan curious if that meant she'd "be more involved with the instrumental writing process in paramore albums now."

"I wouldn't say I've been un-involved up till now but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together," the singer-songwriter explained. "they are my favorite musicians in the world. I'm excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project."

That interaction was five months ago, so fingers crossed Paramore's got something up their sleeves by now!