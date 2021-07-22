Hayley Williams Is Releasing 'FLOWERS for VASES / descansos' On Vinyl

By Katrina Nattress

July 23, 2021

Photo: Lindsey Byrnes

Hayley Williams released her vulnerable sophomore solo album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos earlier this year, and now fans will be able to listen to the songs on vinyl.

"dunno who knows this but i released my 2nd solo album earlier this year and decided not to promote it. it's really personal. but some ppl were bummed i never did a physical release," she wrote on Twitter before revealing she was pressing the album on vinyl. The record is available for pre-order via Williams' online store in a "pink smoke" color, with "milky clear available at your local indie record store on September 10th."

See her announcement below.

After initially dropping FLOWERS for VASES / descansos in February, Williams answered fan questions on Twitter, where she proclaimed she's "ready for the next Paramore album."

"there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go," she said when someone asked if there were songs that didn't make the cut on the new album.

Williams wrote and played all the parts on FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, which made a fan curious if that meant she'd "be more involved with the instrumental writing process in paramore albums now."

"I wouldn't say I've been un-involved up till now but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together," the singer-songwriter explained. "they are my favorite musicians in the world. I'm excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project."

That interaction was five months ago, so fingers crossed Paramore's got something up their sleeves by now!

Hayley WilliamsParamore

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Hayley Williams Is Releasing 'FLOWERS for VASES / descansos' On Vinyl

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.