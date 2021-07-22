Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Used In Michigan Unemployment Fraud Scheme

Someone managed to defraud the state of Michigan out of thousands of dollars after using the names Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to file for unemployment.

In May of 2020, two unemployment claims were filed under the famous names with an address in Traverse City. The claims went through and that person received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay, totally over $7,000 for each claim, TMZ reported.

The state's fraud management software did flag the claims and needed additional ID verification, but it was too late. Just days before, the money had already been released to the bank accounts attached to the claims.

The Detroit News reported that the unemployment agency approved thousands of claims during the pandemic even though they knew 10% would be fraudulent.

The unemployment agency approved several claims at the height of the pandemic because trying to sort through all the claims to find the fraudulent ones would have pushed back thousands of real claims from being approved.

According to Michigan.gov, there have been thousands of reports of unemployment fraud claims.

"The UIA has received more than 50,000 reports from individuals reporting unemployment fraud and identity theft in their name through its website since March 15, 2020, with more 40,000 sent since May 1, 2020. The agency will continue to work with Task Force members in its investigation of these reports."