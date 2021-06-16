Travis Scott Gushes Over 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner At NYC Gala With Stormi

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together!

On Tuesday (June 15), the assumed on-again couple attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City — where Travis was presented with the Parsons Table Award — along with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The 30-year-old rapper and 23-year-old business mogul looked like the picture-perfect couple as they posed for photos together on the red carpet. Travis wore a double-breasted dark suit while Kylie wore a body-hugging green dress with matching sheer gloves. Stormi also posed for a few photos, wearing a dark dress with high-top sneakers.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," a source told People of Travis and Kylie's behavior inside the event. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

If Kylie and Travis's red carpet appearance wasn't enough to get the Internet talking, his acceptance speech sure did as he shouted out his assumed girlfriend in the middle of it, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much."

As fans know, Travis used to call Kylie "wifey" when they were dating.