Kings Of Leon's Matthew Followill Welcomes Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Followill and his wife Johanna Bennett, who welcomed their third child! Kings Of Leon broke the exciting news via Instagram, while also alerting fans that the guitarist is choosing to stay home with his family and won't be embarking on the first leg of their When You See Yourself tour, which kicks off next month.

"Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby!" the band captioned a photo of baby footprints. "During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour. However, you’re all in good hands as our long-time friend and touring member @timothydeaux will be standing in, along with former touring member @colemantime. We look forward to welcoming him back soon. And seeing all of you even sooner!"

See the post and a full list of tour dates below.