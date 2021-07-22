Kings Of Leon's Matthew Followill Welcomes Third Child

By Katrina Nattress

July 22, 2021

Photo: Matthew Followill

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Followill and his wife Johanna Bennett, who welcomed their third child! Kings Of Leon broke the exciting news via Instagram, while also alerting fans that the guitarist is choosing to stay home with his family and won't be embarking on the first leg of their When You See Yourself tour, which kicks off next month.

"Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby!" the band captioned a photo of baby footprints. "During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour. However, you’re all in good hands as our long-time friend and touring member @timothydeaux will be standing in, along with former touring member @colemantime. We look forward to welcoming him back soon. And seeing all of you even sooner!"

See the post and a full list of tour dates below.

Kings of Leon When You See Yourself tour dates

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Kings of Leon

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Kings Of Leon's Matthew Followill Welcomes Third Child

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.