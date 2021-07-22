Kings Of Leon's Matthew Followill Welcomes Third Child
By Katrina Nattress
July 22, 2021
Congratulations are in order for Matthew Followill and his wife Johanna Bennett, who welcomed their third child! Kings Of Leon broke the exciting news via Instagram, while also alerting fans that the guitarist is choosing to stay home with his family and won't be embarking on the first leg of their When You See Yourself tour, which kicks off next month.
"Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby!" the band captioned a photo of baby footprints. "During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour. However, you’re all in good hands as our long-time friend and touring member @timothydeaux will be standing in, along with former touring member @colemantime. We look forward to welcoming him back soon. And seeing all of you even sooner!"
See the post and a full list of tour dates below.
Kings of Leon When You See Yourself tour dates
August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater