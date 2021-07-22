Lorde Lets Her Worries Breathe On New Single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

By James Dinh

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lorde's second single from her new album, Solar Power, has arrived and it's titled — wait for it — "Stoned at the Nail Salon."

Like the set’s lead single, the newest offering was co-produced by the star, alongside Jack Antonoff, and hears her let her worries breathe, even for just four minutes and 27 seconds. "'Cause all the music you loved at sixteen you'll grow out of/ And all the times they will change, it'll all come around/ I don't know/ Maybe I'm just/ Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon again," she croons during the ballad's second hook.

"This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions," the singer said in a statement. "I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too. I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts…."

To coincide with the release, Lorde took to Late Night With Seth Meyers for his Day Drinking segment, which sees the late-night host go full throttle on the drinks with the talent. "I've watched this before," she said at one point in the segment. "Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk." She also appeared on the episode for the show’s first full production musical performance since March 2020.

Expect more from the New Zealand star in the coming weeks as Solar Power drops on August 20. The set marks her third full-length album following 2017's Melodrama.

Lorde

