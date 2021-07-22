Luke Bryan Calls On Fans To Help Him Name His New Tractor

By Kelly Fisher

July 22, 2021

54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan needs a hand in picking a name for his new tractor.

The “Down To One” star shared a video to Instagram previewing his latest episode of Rise Before Sunrise, a Fendt TV content series on YouTube that teams up with Bryan to give viewers an inside look at the farming life.

Fendt TV’s description reads:

“Farmers put in a full day’s work long before the sun rises. So we teamed up with Luke Bryan to bring you Rise Before Sunrise—a content series where Luke is waking up with farmers to keep them company as he reconnects with his farming roots. Hear his unfiltered thoughts on music, fans and farming, all from the cab of his Fendt® tractor.”

In a video on Instagram, Bryan says of his new tractor:

“You know what, I’ve already determined that this — I’m already calling her a girl. I just gotta come up with a girl name for my girl here.
“Thanks for waking up with me on Rise Before Sunrise.”

So far, comments from fans have started pouring in with name suggestions.

Among others, Instagram users are advocating for:

Jolene 🔥”
Betsy
Fancy was her name”
Ethel sounds great!”
Blanche since Caroline (Bryan’s wife) loves the Golden Girls!”

Find Rise Before Sunrise here.

