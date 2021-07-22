'Man, I'm Drunk', Michigan Driver Falls Asleep While Sitting In Drive-Thru

A 28-year-old Michigan man has been charged with a DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel while going through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 16, officers were called to the Taco Bell on Dequindre Road in Troy because a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped in the middle of the drive-thru, WDIV 4 reported.

When officers arrived, the man was asleep at the wheel. Police say it took yelling and several knocking attempts to wake him up. Once officers spoke with the man, they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside the truck.

According to authorities, the man initially denied consuming alcohol, but he later admitted to having drinks at a friend's house.

The man went through the standard sobriety field tests and did not pass. Police noted that at the end of the tests, the man told them, "Man, I'm Drunk."

Officials say he agreed to a preliminary breath test. After taking the test, the man blew a BAC of .174%. He was arrested and taken to Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, where he agreed to a chemical breath test and had a BAC of .14%.

The 28-year-old man was charged with a DUI.