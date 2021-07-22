'Man, I'm Drunk', Michigan Driver Falls Asleep While Sitting In Drive-Thru

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 22, 2021

Man Sleeping In Car Seen Through Window
Photo: Getty Images

A 28-year-old Michigan man has been charged with a DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel while going through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 16, officers were called to the Taco Bell on Dequindre Road in Troy because a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped in the middle of the drive-thru, WDIV 4 reported.

When officers arrived, the man was asleep at the wheel. Police say it took yelling and several knocking attempts to wake him up. Once officers spoke with the man, they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside the truck.

According to authorities, the man initially denied consuming alcohol, but he later admitted to having drinks at a friend's house.

The man went through the standard sobriety field tests and did not pass. Police noted that at the end of the tests, the man told them, "Man, I'm Drunk."

Officials say he agreed to a preliminary breath test. After taking the test, the man blew a BAC of .174%. He was arrested and taken to Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, where he agreed to a chemical breath test and had a BAC of .14%.

The 28-year-old man was charged with a DUI.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 'Man, I'm Drunk', Michigan Driver Falls Asleep While Sitting In Drive-Thru

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.