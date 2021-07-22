North Carolina Man Wins Lottery After Nearly Tossing Ticket In The Trash

By Sarah Tate

July 22, 2021

A North Carolina man was cleaning out his truck when he found a lottery ticket lying on the back seat, leading to a $120,000 jackpot.

After deciding to simply throw the Carolina Cash 5 ticket in the trash, Jerry Dennis, of Concord, chose to see if it could be the winner of any prizes, according to The Herald.

"The other day I started cleaning out my truck and thought, 'I better check it. I feel lucky today,'" he said.

And he was lucky. He brought the ticket to Sam's Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord on July 14 to cash it in. When Dennis saw that he had won the $120,000 prize, he couldn't believe it.

"I about threw that ticket away," he said, adding, "I was tickled to death, I'll tell you that,!"

Dennis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (July 19) where he took home a total of $84,900 after all federal and state tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his newfound winnings? He wants to give some of the prize to his children before buying himself a new Cadillac.

Dennis isn't the only Charlotte-area resident who recently won big in the state lottery. A Charlotte woman scored $2 million with a scratch-off ticket given to her by a family friend.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.