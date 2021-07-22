Popular Stop & Shop Item Included In Listeria Contamination Recall

Muffins sold at the Quincy, Massachusetts based grocery chain Stop & Shop have been included in a recall of items with possible listeria contamination.

The muffins from "Give and Go Prepared Foods," which are also sold at several other nationwide retailers including Walmart and 7-Eleven, had 26 muffin products reported to be affected in the recall, CBS Boston reports via FDA.gov.

Stop & Shop's website says the mini blueberry and corn muffins were included in the recall.

The recalled muffins are reported to be those listed with a "best when use" date spanning from late August to early September, according to CBS Boston.

A full list of recalled items includes the following per FDA.gov: