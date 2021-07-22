Popular Stop & Shop Item Included In Listeria Contamination Recall
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2021
Photo: Tetra images RF
Muffins sold at the Quincy, Massachusetts based grocery chain Stop & Shop have been included in a recall of items with possible listeria contamination.
The muffins from "Give and Go Prepared Foods," which are also sold at several other nationwide retailers including Walmart and 7-Eleven, had 26 muffin products reported to be affected in the recall, CBS Boston reports via FDA.gov.
Stop & Shop's website says the mini blueberry and corn muffins were included in the recall.
The recalled muffins are reported to be those listed with a "best when use" date spanning from late August to early September, according to CBS Boston.
A full list of recalled items includes the following per FDA.gov:
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins- Chocolate
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins- Banana Nut
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Blueberry Streusel
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Banana Nut
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Double Chocolate
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Blueberry Streusel/Double Chocolate
- Stop n Shop Mini Blueberry Streusel
- Stop n Shop Mini Corn Muffins
- 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3pack
- 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3pack Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Steusel/Banana Nut Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin
- Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins
- Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup
- Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins
- Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray