Popular Stop & Shop Item Included In Listeria Contamination Recall

By Jason Hall

July 22, 2021

Baked goods section of grocery store
Photo: Tetra images RF

Muffins sold at the Quincy, Massachusetts based grocery chain Stop & Shop have been included in a recall of items with possible listeria contamination.

The muffins from "Give and Go Prepared Foods," which are also sold at several other nationwide retailers including Walmart and 7-Eleven, had 26 muffin products reported to be affected in the recall, CBS Boston reports via FDA.gov.

Stop & Shop's website says the mini blueberry and corn muffins were included in the recall.

The recalled muffins are reported to be those listed with a "best when use" date spanning from late August to early September, according to CBS Boston.

A full list of recalled items includes the following per FDA.gov:

  1. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry
  2. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins- Chocolate
  3. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins- Banana Nut
  4. Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut
  5. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Blueberry Streusel
  6. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Banana Nut
  7. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Double Chocolate
  8. The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins- Blueberry Streusel/Double Chocolate
  9. Stop n Shop Mini Blueberry Streusel
  10. Stop n Shop Mini Corn Muffins
  11. 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3pack
  12. 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3pack Mini Muffins
  13. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini muffins
  14. Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins
  15. Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
  16. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins
  17. Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Steusel/Banana Nut Mini Muffins
  18. Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins
  19. Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin
  20. Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins
  21. Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins
  22. Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup
  23. Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins
  24. Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins
  25. The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins
  26. The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray

