Stephon Gilmore Reports To Pats' Training Camp Following Absence: Report
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2021
New England Patriots starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore was reportedly present at the team's training camp session on Thursday (July 22).
ESPN's Mike Reiss reports Gilmore, who skipped the team's mandatory mini camp in June, reported to the team on Thursday and will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a partially torn quad injury he experienced in December.
Last month, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported Gilmore was in town and it's not "to get any sort of physical checkup for the team," with Giardi adding that sources confirmed Gilmore's injured "quad has not restricted his workouts for some time now" amid his absence from mandatory minicamp.
Per sources, Stephon Gilmore is in town but not to get any sort of physical checkup for the team. I'm told his quad has not restricted his workouts for some time now. #Patriots— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 21, 2021
Additionally, Reiss reported Gilmore's holdout will likely end in positive talks as the veteran "seems to enjoy being a Patriot, is open to sticking around, and this was his least-expensive-but-most-decisive way of sparking more productive contract talks with the team."
Gilmore, the 2019 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, is currently in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million contract, which includes a $7 million base salary in 2021.
Gilmore's salary is 24th among all NFL cornerbacks, but his $16.265 million cap number is among the highest at the position, OverTheCap.com reports.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gilmore's absence at minicamp earlier this month and instead addressed severe weather making it difficult for players to return to town, without specifically addressing the Pro Bowl cornerback's plans.
"Had a little weather here, we're working through some travel arrangements," Belichick said. "We'll see what the full level of participation is here today and for this week. I'm sure we'll have a pretty full roster."
The 30-year-old veteran is entering his 10th NFL season and his fifth with the Patriots after joining the franchise in 2017.
Gilmore has since outplayed his initial $65 million deal and is expected to be among the top 10 players at his position, despite coming off a quad injury in 2020.