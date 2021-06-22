Stephon Gilmore Is "In Town" - What Does It Mean For His Future With Pats?

Things are starting to look promising in relation to Stephon Gilmore's ongoing situation with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Gilmore was absent from the first day of the three-day minicamp on June 14 as part of a holdout for a new deal while rehabbing from a quad injury.

However, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reports Gilmore is in town and it's not "to get any sort of physical checkup for the team," with Giardi adding that sources confirmed Gilmore's injured "quad has not restricted his workouts for some time now."

Additionally, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports Gilmore's holdout will likely end in positive talks as the veteran "seems to enjoy being a Patriot, is open to sticking around, and this was his least-expensive-but-most-decisive way of sparking more productive contract talks with the team."

Gilmore, the 2019 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, is currently in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million contract, which includes a $7 million base salary in 2021.