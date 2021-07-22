Wisconsin Driver Pulled Over For Going 118 MPH, Gives Interesting Excuse

Ever felt so tired while driving, you went nearly 50 mph over the speed limit? One Wisconsin driver has.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, a driver was pulled over for exceeding the speed limit during a midnight shift. The officer caught the driver going 118 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver told the officer that they were driving so fast because they were "sleepy."

Here is what the Facebook post said:

"Recently, a motorist was stopped during a midnight shift and cited for driving 118 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The reason for going so fast? The driver said she was feeling "sleepy". If you are feeling tired while driving, take a break and find a safe location to nap. Do not stop along the interstate and, please, do not speed. Remember: Speeders risk more than a citation, they risk the safety of themselves and other drivers."