Woman Blames Friends For Exceeding 130 MPH On Wisconsin Interstate

A North Dakota woman was charged with fleeing from police in Wisconsin and exceeding over 135 mph.

According to La Crosse Tribune, 36-year-old Amy Torres of Fargo, North Dakota, faces a felony charge of attempting to flee from an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint states that a town of Campbell police officer was on Interstate 90 when he clocked Torres driving at 117 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but she sped up and reached a speed of 137 mph. Torres exited onto Highway B, and the officer lost sight of her for a moment. The officer found her again on Interstate 90 parked on the westbound Mississippi River bridge with her flashing hazard lights on.

The officer reported that when he came in contact with Torres, she was visibly upset and crying. The complaint stated that she told the officer she was visiting friends in Austin, Minnesota, and left to go back to Fargo because they were acting weird.

She told police she had run out of gas, and officers confirmed that was true. Police believe that if her gas tank were not empty, she would have continued to flee from the state.

The complaint added that officers found a half-empty beer can in a cup holder, but Torres told officers she had not been drinking and passed a field sobriety test. Police also allegedly found a smoking device with burned marijuana residue and a grinder with one gram of marijuana.

Torres has her first court appearance set for July 19.