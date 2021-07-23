2 Missouri Cities Among The Best For Hipsters

If you're looking for a city to suit your hipster lifestyle better, you're in luck.

LawnStarter recently revealed a list of 2021s best cities for hipsters and the results might surprise you.

First, what is the true definition of a hipster? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a hipster is "a person who is unusually aware of and interested in new and unconventional patterns (as in jazz or fashion)."

That is just one simple definition of a hipster. The dictionary is missing that a hipster wears vintage apparel, has some cool tattoos, is frequently found at coffee shops, likes thrift stores and farmers markets, and the list goes on.

To find the best cities for hipsters, LawnStarter compared 150 of the biggest cities in the U.S. by looking at factors like fashion, lifestyle, culture, and food and drinks.

Not everyone who is a hipster can live in San Francisco or Portland; some have to live in the midwest.

So, where are the best cities for hipsters in Missouri?

No. 53: St. Louis

No. 87: Kansas City

According to the study, here are the ten best cities in America for a hipster lifestyle:

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Oakland, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Tempe, Arizona Huntington Beach, California Honolulu, Hawaii Providence, Rhode Island New Orleans, Louisiana

To view the complete list, click here.