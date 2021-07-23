BTS Gives 'Permission To Dance' An R&B Makeover: Listen To The New Remix

By Hayden Brooks

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

BTS has given their latest single, "Permission to Dance," an R&B makeover.

The new remix, which dropped on Friday (July 23), clocks in at almost four minutes and was touted as "a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility," as per Big Hit Music. Released as a gift to fans for the success of the original, as well as "Butter," the song is a slow grooving offering in contrast to the original cut, with a stronger focus on the bandmates' vocals. "Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance' has reached the top of the chart for its first week thanks to the support from all fans," Big Hit Music said via fan community site Weverse.

"Permission to Dance" was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, alongside Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews. When speaking about the collaboration in a recent interview with Most Requested Live, Sheeran said, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re super, super cool guys as well."

BTS

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About BTS Gives 'Permission To Dance' An R&B Makeover: Listen To The New Remix

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.