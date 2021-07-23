BTS Gives 'Permission To Dance' An R&B Makeover: Listen To The New Remix

BTS has given their latest single, "Permission to Dance," an R&B makeover.

The new remix, which dropped on Friday (July 23), clocks in at almost four minutes and was touted as "a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility," as per Big Hit Music. Released as a gift to fans for the success of the original, as well as "Butter," the song is a slow grooving offering in contrast to the original cut, with a stronger focus on the bandmates' vocals. "Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance' has reached the top of the chart for its first week thanks to the support from all fans," Big Hit Music said via fan community site Weverse.

"Permission to Dance" was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, alongside Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews. When speaking about the collaboration in a recent interview with Most Requested Live, Sheeran said, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re super, super cool guys as well."