Coldplay Takes Us To The Cosmos With 10-Minute-Long Track 'Coloratura'

By Katrina Nattress

July 23, 2021

As promised when officially announcing Music of the Spheres earlier this week, Coldplay has shared the album's closing track, "Coloratura." The sprawling song clocks in at more than 10 minutes and was produced by pop mastermind Max Martin (who helmed the whole project).

"Coloratura" is the second offering off the album, following lead single "Higher Power." Another single is expected to drop in September, with the album slated for an October 15 release.

"Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music," the announcement read, along with the phrase, "Everyone is an alien somewhere." Music of the Spheres is Coldplay's ninth studio album and follows 2019's double album, Everyday Life.

Listen to "Coloratura" above.

Coldplay is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Coldplay

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Coldplay Takes Us To The Cosmos With 10-Minute-Long Track 'Coloratura'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.