Coldplay Takes Us To The Cosmos With 10-Minute-Long Track 'Coloratura'

As promised when officially announcing Music of the Spheres earlier this week, Coldplay has shared the album's closing track, "Coloratura." The sprawling song clocks in at more than 10 minutes and was produced by pop mastermind Max Martin (who helmed the whole project).

"Coloratura" is the second offering off the album, following lead single "Higher Power." Another single is expected to drop in September, with the album slated for an October 15 release.

"Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music," the announcement read, along with the phrase, "Everyone is an alien somewhere." Music of the Spheres is Coldplay's ninth studio album and follows 2019's double album, Everyday Life.

Listen to "Coloratura" above.

Coldplay is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.