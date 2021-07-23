'Genius' Traveler Pitches Hammock In Sea-Tac, And TSA Has The Best Reaction

By Zuri Anderson

July 23, 2021

TSA officials found a creative traveler chilling in a green hammock at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 22, 2021.
Photo: Transportation Security Administration

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) caught a traveler relaxing in a unique way at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and they had an amazing reaction.

The agency shared a picture on Instagram Thursday (July 22) of a passenger inside a green hammock pitched between two support in the middle of the airport.

“Can you help us find a better place for this traveler to chill out?!” TSA asked the National Park Service in the post. “I mean … we don’t think (the airport) is the greatest sway and chill park out there!”

When The News Tribune asked other travelers what they thought about the hammock trick, some thought it was "genius" -- especially for late nights and long layovers.

“Wish I had thought of this prior to a few overnights in an airport,” one person told reporters.

One commentator on the Instagram post said "This is so PNW that it HURTS."

“Here’s the real cliffhanger so we don’t leave you hanging on our hammock guidance,” TSA officials said. “Check with your airport for additional details on their policies about hanging your swing ‘n’ things in the terminal.”

The agency reminded the public that hammocks can go through airport security, but any poles and stakes to hold them up need to in checked bags. Individual airports determine if you can bring a hammock to terminals.

