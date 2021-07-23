'Genius' Traveler Pitches Hammock In Sea-Tac, And TSA Has The Best Reaction

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) caught a traveler relaxing in a unique way at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and they had an amazing reaction.

The agency shared a picture on Instagram Thursday (July 22) of a passenger inside a green hammock pitched between two support in the middle of the airport.

“Can you help us find a better place for this traveler to chill out?!” TSA asked the National Park Service in the post. “I mean … we don’t think (the airport) is the greatest sway and chill park out there!”

When The News Tribune asked other travelers what they thought about the hammock trick, some thought it was "genius" -- especially for late nights and long layovers.

“Wish I had thought of this prior to a few overnights in an airport,” one person told reporters.