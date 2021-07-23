Jimmy Eat World Announce 'Static Prevails' 25th Anniversary Vinyl

Jimmy Eat World's sophomore album Static Prevails turned 25 on July 23, and to celebrate the anniversary the band is releasing a special edition LP.

"We're excited to announce the Static Prevails @bandboxvinyl in celebration of the album’s 25th anniversary!" they wrote on Instagram. "The Bandbox features the original album artwork for the first time since 1996, an exclusive 2xLP pressing on clear vinyl with tan and blue splatter, and a 16-page full zine about the making of the album including interviews and rare photos."

The LP is available for pre-order here and is slated to ship in December.

See Jimmy Eat World's post below.