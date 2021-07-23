Massachusetts State Police Find 3,100 Bags Of Heroin In Frosted Flakes Box

The two men were pulled over in a black Subaru Forrester just after midnight after police observed an "illegible handwritten temporary license plate" on the vehicle.

A responding trooper confirmed Butchino, who was driving at the time of the traffic stop, had a suspended license.

Massachusetts State troopers searched Butchino and discovered he had a bundle of heroin in his pocket. Giliam was also searched and troopers found what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in his pocket.

Troopers then searched the rest of the vehicle and discovered a family size box of Frosted Flakes which was hiding 3,100 bags of heroin, as well as crack cocaine inside.

Additionally, police also found a used syringe, box cutter and a small baggie filled with a substance believed to be fentanyl.

Gilliam was transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking while Butchino was transported to a local hospital for pre-existing medical conditions.

Both Butchino and Gilliam are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court.