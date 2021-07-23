Massachusetts State Police Find 3,100 Bags Of Heroin In Frosted Flakes Box
By Jason Hall
July 23, 2021
Massachusetts State Police found 3,100 bags of heroin hidden inside a Frosted Flakes box during a traffic stop last week.
Justin Butchino, 31, and Justin Gilliam, 36, both of Springfield, Vermont, face multiple drug trafficking charges in relation to the July 16 traffic stop, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a Facebook post shared on Thursday (July 22).
Butchino was charged with the following:
- Possess Class A Drugs (Heroin from Pocket);
- Trafficking in Class A Drugs (Heroin/Fentanyl);
- Trafficking in Class B Drugs (Cocaine);
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law;
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Suspended in VT); and
- Misuse of Auxiliary lights.
Gilliam received the following charges:
- Trafficking in Class A Drugs (Heroin/Fentanyl);
- Trafficking in Class B Drugs (Cocaine);
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law; and
- Possess Class B Drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine).
The two men were pulled over in a black Subaru Forrester just after midnight after police observed an "illegible handwritten temporary license plate" on the vehicle.
A responding trooper confirmed Butchino, who was driving at the time of the traffic stop, had a suspended license.
Massachusetts State troopers searched Butchino and discovered he had a bundle of heroin in his pocket. Giliam was also searched and troopers found what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in his pocket.
Troopers then searched the rest of the vehicle and discovered a family size box of Frosted Flakes which was hiding 3,100 bags of heroin, as well as crack cocaine inside.
Additionally, police also found a used syringe, box cutter and a small baggie filled with a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Gilliam was transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking while Butchino was transported to a local hospital for pre-existing medical conditions.
Both Butchino and Gilliam are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court.