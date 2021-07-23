Mickey Guyton Shares The Special Gift Carrie Underwood Gave Her Son
By Sarah Tate
July 23, 2021
Mickey Guyton's 5-month-old son is getting a head start on his musical journey thanks to a special gift from Carrie Underwood.
The "Black Like Me" singer posted a video on social media Friday (July 23) showing baby Grayson playing a miniature grand piano that the country superstar sent as a gift, per Music Mayhem.
"I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that [Carrie Underwood] got my baby a piano! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn't know I needed."
See the sweet video below.
In the video, filmed by Guyton's husband Grant Savoy, Grayson even gets some encouragement from his dad, who exclaims, "you a piano player bubba."
The country star told Underwood that the tiny piano was a hit, which the "Before He Cheats" singer was glad to hear. "Figured it was a good bet that he's musical" adding, "what a cutie!"
Guyton and Grant welcomed Grayson, their first child, back in February 2021, with the country singer announcing it was "the hardest and most beautiful thing I have every done."