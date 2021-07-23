One Of The World's Most Dangerous Roads Runs Through Texas

A recent study found that one of the most dangerous roads in the world is in Texas.

The report done by Australian insurance site Budget Direct says that Interstate 45, which stretches from Dallas to Galveston, is the deadliest road in the United States.

I-45 has 56.5 fatal crashes for every 100 miles for road, "thanks to a combination of busy, urban stretches and driver complacency."

Most of these crashes happened in Houston, the fifth largest metro in the U.S, Houstonia reported. The magazine also found that I-45 is considered one of the darkest highways in the country and has the highest rate of drunk driving fatalities.

I-45 was one of the few urban roads to make Budget Direct's list.

In North America, the other most deadliest roads were the Revelstoke-Golden road in Canada (38 fatalities over a nine-year period) and the Mexico-Querétaro Highway in Mexico (3,500 accidents, 3,300 injuries, and 584 deaths in a six-year period).

Budget Direct also found that road deaths in the U.S. increased by 8% during 2020 even though people spent less time on the road due to the pandemic.

See the full list here.