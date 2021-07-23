PHOTO: Brady Posts Pic With All 7 Super Bowl Rings On His Fingers

Tom Brady doesn't want you to forget about his seven Super Bowl championships.

Hours after receiving his seventh Super Bowl ring on Thursday (July 22), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a photo of himself showing off his full collection on his verified social media accounts.

Brady posted a photo of all seven rings on his fingers with his hands in front of his face, along with a split frame photo of himself as rookie for the New England Patriots, both wearing his full uniform and without a helmet donning a shaved head.

"How it started vs. How it's going," Brady shared along with the photos.