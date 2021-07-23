These 6 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best In The U.S. For Renters

By Sarah Tate

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As many potential home-buyers have come to realize, the housing market in the U.S. is a tricky situation. Whether it's due to low supply of available homes or the houses on the market are not in your price range, sometimes renting is the better option. Some cities, however, are better for renters than others.

WalletHub recently released a study that compared over 180 of the largest cities in the country to determine which are the best for renters, and several in North Carolina made the cut.

So which North Carolina cities made the list?

  • No. 21: Raleigh
  • No. 34: Durham
  • No. 64: Winston-Salem
  • No. 86: Charlotte
  • No. 91: Fayetteville
  • No. 103: Greensboro

Here are the Top 10 cities chosen as the best for renters:

  1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  3. Overland Park, Kansas
  4. Fargo, North Dakota
  5. Lincoln, Nebraska
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Bismarck, North Dakota
  8. El Paso, Texas
  9. Lewiston, Maine
  10. Nashua, New Hampshire

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using two factors: rental market & affordability and quality of life. These factors were then evaluated using 22 relevant metrics, including share of renters, rental vacancy rate, rental affordability, rent-to-price ratio, cost of living, job market, safety, weather, and city satisfaction ranking, among others.

Check out the full list here.

