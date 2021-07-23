Why July 24th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 23, 2021

Music File Photos - The 1970s - by Chris Walter
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.

In 1990, a case against Judas Priest opened in Reno. The band was accused of planting subliminal messages in their album Stained Class that led two young fans to attempt suicide. They’d later be cleared of wrongdoing.

In 1978, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, starring Peter Frampton, opened in New York.

In 1993, U2 started a two-week run at number one on the album chart with Zoo Ropa, the group’s fourth album to top the chart.

In 1982, Survivor began a six-week run on top of the singles chart with their hit “Eye of the Tiger,” from the Rocky III soundtrack.

In 1997, police gave Oasis singer Liam Gallagher a formal caution after he admitted to criminal damage. The rocker confessed to grabbing a bike rider from the window of his chauffeur-driven car and breaking the man’s sunglasses.

And in 2005, the Lollapalooza festival wrapped up following sets from the likes of Weezer, The Killers, Arcade Fire, The Black Keys, Death Cab for Cutie, Satellite Party, The Pixies, The Kaiser Chiefs, Widespread Panic, Dinosaur Jr., Cake and many others.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

