Why Was 'Cleveland Guardians' Selected As The New Team Name?

Next year, the Cleveland Indians will take up a new name: the Cleveland Guardians.

Officials announced the selection Friday morning (July 23), whittled down from a list of about 1,200 name options. It also comes with the input of 40,000 fans surveyed, plus 140 hours interviewing fans, local leaders and front officer personnel, the organization explained. This marks the first name change for the team since 1915.

Aiming for “continuity,” the Cleveland Guardians will keep the same color scheme and script with “slight changes to mimic the structural architecture of the Hope Memorial Bridge,” according to the MLB.

WKYC-TV also notes that beloved mascot Slider is also sticking around.

“‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge,” Owner Paul Dolan said in a statement, referring to the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Cleveland. “It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city, and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”