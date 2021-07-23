Winning $1 Million Scratch-Off Lotto Ticket Sold In Missouri

One lucky Missouri resident is a million dollars richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station.

The million-dollar ticket was a 'Stacks of Cash' scratch-off lotto game bought by Candace Robertson of St. Louis.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K on Elm Street in St. Charles.

According to the official Missouri Lottery Website, it is estimated that the $10 scratcher lotto ticket currently has $25.8 million in unclaimed prizes. Now that Robertson won one of the million-dollar prizes, there is currently one other million-dollar prize still out there to be claimed. There are also three $50,000 prizes, 38 $5,000 prizes, and 594 $1,000 prizes, all waiting to be claimed by a few lucky lotto players.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $174 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $140 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $4.8 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.