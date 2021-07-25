Radiohead Side Project The Smile Is Working On An Album

By Katrina Nattress

July 25, 2021

Photo: ALEX LAKE

Back in May, The Smile made its debut during a Glastonbury livestream event. The band, which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and producer/honorary sixth member Nigel Godrich, as well as drummer Tom Skinner, played an eight-song set but then disappeared just as quickly as they appeared.

However, it doesn't seem like the project is a one-off. During a recent interview with the Coda Collection, Godrich revealed that The Smile is working on an album.

It’s “not a rock record,” Godrich explained. “It’s an interesting juxtaposition of things, but it does make sense. It will make sense.”

He also described Skinner as “the British Joey Waronker."

“He’s a great musician and a great guy. He’s in Sons of Kemet (with British jazz innovator Shabaka Hutchings) and also done tons of session work … I sort of smile to myself, because I can see he’s going to get a lot of attention,” he gushed.

As for Radiohead, the band was planning a 2021 tour before the pandemic put a halt to live music, according to guitarist Ed O'Brien. With concerts ramping back up, perhaps they will hit the road in 2022? Fans can only hope, considering their last show was nearly three years ago.

Radiohead

