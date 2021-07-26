Ariana Grande Shares Behind The Scenes Pics of 'The Voice' Promo

Ariana Grande can't wait to be a judge on The Voice.

The "positions" singer took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos and video ahead of the promotional video for her first appearance as a judge on the singing competition, set to drop Tuesday (July 26), per Entertainment Tonight.

Grande is joining returning judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for Season 21 of the singing competition, taking the empty chair left behind following Nick Jonas' appearance last season.

"hello and screaming!!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of [The Voice]," Grande caption the series of pics, which include her lounging on a giant crescent moon and another where she smiles next to Shelton. "it's ..... the most ridiculous and fun."

