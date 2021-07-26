Ariana Grande Shares Behind The Scenes Pics of 'The Voice' Promo

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande can't wait to be a judge on The Voice.

The "positions" singer took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos and video ahead of the promotional video for her first appearance as a judge on the singing competition, set to drop Tuesday (July 26), per Entertainment Tonight.

Grande is joining returning judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for Season 21 of the singing competition, taking the empty chair left behind following Nick Jonas' appearance last season.

"hello and screaming!!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of [The Voice]," Grande caption the series of pics, which include her lounging on a giant crescent moon and another where she smiles next to Shelton. "it's ..... the most ridiculous and fun."

Even though the show has premiered yet, Grande has already gotten emotional about when the season ends.

"i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet," the singer said.

She continued, "i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can't say anything else. but... simply cannot wait til we get started."

The new season of The Voice is set to premiere in September.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Ariana Grande Shares Behind The Scenes Pics of 'The Voice' Promo

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.