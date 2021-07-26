'Gold Over America Tour' Starring Simone Biles Coming To Minnesota

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts are heading to Minneapolis for the 'Gold Over America Tour.'

The 'Gold Over America Tour' is a celebration of powerful female athletes representing the sport of women's gymnastics. The gymnastics tour stars Biles and features elite gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Morgan Hurd, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

"The Gold Over America Tour will spotlight an all-star team of female gymnastic champions performing segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlight and personal videos, social media interactions, spoken word, and a crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens and lights. Action comes from the stage, a runway into the audience, and a central gymnastics floor for maximum viewing experiences."

The 'Gold Over America Tour' will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Target Center website, tickets start at $26.50. There are also three different VIP packages available for purchase and each package level includes different perks you will receive during the event and exclusive floor level seating.

For more information about the tour, venue, or to purchase tickets, click here.