'Gold Over America Tour' Starring Simone Biles Coming To Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts are heading to Minneapolis for the 'Gold Over America Tour.'

The 'Gold Over America Tour' is a celebration of powerful female athletes representing the sport of women's gymnastics. The gymnastics tour stars Biles and features elite gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Morgan Hurd, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

"The Gold Over America Tour will spotlight an all-star team of female gymnastic champions performing segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlight and personal videos, social media interactions, spoken word, and a crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens and lights. Action comes from the stage, a runway into the audience, and a central gymnastics floor for maximum viewing experiences."

The 'Gold Over America Tour' will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Target Center website, tickets start at $26.50. There are also three different VIP packages available for purchase and each package level includes different perks you will receive during the event and exclusive floor level seating.

For more information about the tour, venue, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 'Gold Over America Tour' Starring Simone Biles Coming To Minnesota

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.