Here Are The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurants In Milwaukee

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 26, 2021

Finding the perfect plate of pasta can be difficult with so many Italian restaurants to pick from in your area.

Of course, you want the best Italian food around, so to help you narrow down your search, Stacker compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants in Milwaukee using data from Tripadvisor.

Italian food isn't just noodles and pasta sauce; there is much more to it. Here is what the report had to say about the delicious cuisine:

"The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country's rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together."

According to the report, here are the top 10 best Italian restaurants in Milwaukee:

10. Zaffiro's

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Centro Cafe

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

8. IL Mito

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

7. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Onesto

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

5. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

4. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. Calderone Club

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Zarletti

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

1. Stella Van Buren

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.

