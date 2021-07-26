North Carolina Man's Morning Ritual Earns Him Huge Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's morning ritual paid off recently when he scored a huge lottery win.

Leonard Burch, a mechanical contractor from Huntersville, typically stops for coffee and scratch off lottery tickets on he way to work, WCNC reports. After so many trips to the store, it was only a matter of time before he won a big prize.

That luck came last week when he stopped at the Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road in Charlotte to pick up his usual. However, this time, he decided to try one more time before leaving, purchased a $20 Ultimate 7's ticket. That last-minute decision ultimately led to a $100,000 prize.

"I just had that feeling that it was going to be a winner," he said.

Burch claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (July 23), bringing home a total of $70,756 after state and federal tax withholdings. While he doesn't have any plans on how to spend his prize, he said he's glad he won.

The Ultimate 7's game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. So far, two of the grand prizes have been claimed and two remain. Additionally, five more $100,000 prizes remain in play.