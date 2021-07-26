Salmonella Outbreak In Midwest States Linked To Pre-Packaged Salads

A salmonella outbreak in three different midwest states has linked back to pre-packaged salads.

According to WISN, state health officials advise people not to consume the recalled pre-packaged salads from BrightFarms.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of July 22, 11 people have been infected by the salmonella outbreak and two have been hospitalized. Luckily, no deaths have been reported.

The CDC's website states that six people were infected in Illinois, four in Wisconsin, and one in Michigan.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, BrightFarms voluntarily recalled the pre-packaged salads. The company's announcement stated:

"BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."

The announcement says that the following retailers sold the contaminated packaged greens:

Illinois: Mariano's Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco Wisconsin: Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych's, Walmart (select stores) Iowa: Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till Michigan: Tadych's

The pre-packaged salads that have been recalled have the "best by" dates through 7/29/2021.

To view the salmonella outbreak details, click here.

To view the company's salad recall, click here.