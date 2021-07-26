Seattle Woman Finds Dead Lizard In Salad From Her 'Favorite Lunch Spot'

A Seattle woman was grossed out after finding an unexpected ingredient while she was eating her salad.

Maniza Qureshi told KIRO 7 she bought her salad from her "favorite lunch spot" Wednesday (July 21) -- Evergreens, specifically the South Lake Union location at Thomas Street and Boren Avenue. While Qureshi was munching on her meal at work, that's when she noticed something off.

“I’m like working, eating, and all of a sudden I’m picking up my fork, and I’m like woah – like that’s not part of a lettuce,” Qureshi recounts. “I’m just kind of turning it and that’s when I saw arms, and like, the little guts sticking out. And I kind of jumped out of my desk, called my coworkers, we’re all freaking out.”

The woman claims she noticed that some of the lizard's body parts were missing, including the tail. Now she's worried if she ate pieces of that lizard, or if it was in another person's salad.