Snoop Dogg Thanks Fans For Support After Mother Is Hospitalized

Snoop Dogg is thanking his fans for their support and prayers after his mother, Beverly Tate, was hospitalized.

The 49-year-old rapper shared shared a hopeful update on his mother's health on Instagram Sunday (July 25) alongside a photo of he and his brothers visiting their mom in the hospital, according to People. In the photo, he can be seen gently touching her face as she lies in the bed.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good," he wrote. "Thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time."