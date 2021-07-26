This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Up Burgers In Portland

There's nothing like a good burger.

It's a juicy slab of meat on a bun with plenty of toppings for you to choose from, but the number of ingredients you can put on it is endless. Bacon, cheese, onion rings, jalapenos -- all kinds of goodness. Some restaurants even give you more than three patties!

But where can you find the best burgers in Portland? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurant serving up this classic dish, and according to the website...

It's Hit The Spot!

This restaurant sports an amazing 5 out of 5 stars on Yelp!