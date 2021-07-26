This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Up Burgers In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
July 26, 2021
There's nothing like a good burger.
It's a juicy slab of meat on a bun with plenty of toppings for you to choose from, but the number of ingredients you can put on it is endless. Bacon, cheese, onion rings, jalapenos -- all kinds of goodness. Some restaurants even give you more than three patties!
But where can you find the best burgers in Portland? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurant serving up this classic dish, and according to the website...
It's Hit The Spot!
This restaurant sports an amazing 5 out of 5 stars on Yelp!
What makes this no-frills joint stick out is the number of patties you can stack on a single bun. Your cheeseburgers can have four patties, and you can add a bunch of honey-glazed bacon strips to that, too.
Still hungry? Here were the Top 5 highest-rated restaurants serving up burgers in the Rose City:
