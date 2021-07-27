10 Best Places To Get Chicken Fingers In Phoenix

Tuesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab some chicky fingers, but some are much better than others.

Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is Lucky's Burgers & Shakes. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Outstanding service, outstanding food, amazing environment, and reasonable prices."

Check Lucky's Burgers & Shakes out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 13849 N 19th Ave in Phoenix.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get chicken fingers:

Lucky's Burgers & Shakes Rocket Burgers were & Subs The Chicken Coop Four Peaks Brewing Company Arizona Wilderness DTPHX Maryln's Fish & Chips Wally's American Pub N Grill Po Chicken Trapp Haus BBQ The Hot Chick

