10 Best Places To Get Chicken Fingers In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
July 27, 2021
Tuesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab some chicky fingers, but some are much better than others.
Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings.
According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is Lucky's Burgers & Shakes. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.
One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:
"Outstanding service, outstanding food, amazing environment, and reasonable prices."
Check Lucky's Burgers & Shakes out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 13849 N 19th Ave in Phoenix.
According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get chicken fingers:
- Lucky's Burgers & Shakes
- Rocket Burgers were & Subs
- The Chicken Coop
- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Arizona Wilderness DTPHX
- Maryln's Fish & Chips
- Wally's American Pub N Grill
- Po Chicken
- Trapp Haus BBQ
- The Hot Chick
Click here to see the full list of restaurants.