This Arizona City Among The Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. To determine the list, the website compared the 150 biggest cities in the country based on 23 anti-mainstream factors including thrift stores, farmers markets, and urban gardening.

Based on the study, Tempe landed at number six on the list. It was third overall for fashion and fourth overall for food and drinks.

Tempe wasn't the only Arizona city that was mentioned. Here is where the other Arizona cities fell on the list:

Tucson- 43

Scottsdale- 52

Glendale- 57

Mesa- 92

Chandler- 94

Gilbert- 98

Phoenix- 104

Peoria- 105

According to the study, the best city in America for hipster-friendliness was San Francisco, California. Here are the top 10 cities in America for hipsters:

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Oakland, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Tempe, Arizona Huntingdon Beach, California Honolulu, Hawaii Providence, Rhode Island New Orleans, Louisiana

Click here to check out the full study.