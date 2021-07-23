This Arizona City Among The Best For Hipsters

By Ginny Reese

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. To determine the list, the website compared the 150 biggest cities in the country based on 23 anti-mainstream factors including thrift stores, farmers markets, and urban gardening.

Based on the study, Tempe landed at number six on the list. It was third overall for fashion and fourth overall for food and drinks.

Tempe wasn't the only Arizona city that was mentioned. Here is where the other Arizona cities fell on the list:

  • Tucson- 43
  • Scottsdale- 52
  • Glendale- 57
  • Mesa- 92
  • Chandler- 94
  • Gilbert- 98
  • Phoenix- 104
  • Peoria- 105

According to the study, the best city in America for hipster-friendliness was San Francisco, California. Here are the top 10 cities in America for hipsters:

  1. San Francisco, California
  2. Portland, Oregon
  3. Oakland, California
  4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  5. Jersey City, New Jersey
  6. Tempe, Arizona
  7. Huntingdon Beach, California
  8. Honolulu, Hawaii
  9. Providence, Rhode Island
  10. New Orleans, Louisiana

Click here to check out the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Arizona City Among The Best For Hipsters

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.