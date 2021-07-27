Ariana Grande Channels 'Grease' In First Promo For 'The Voice'

By Sarah Tate

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks right at home in the first promo video ahead of her debut as a judge on Season 21 of The Voice.

In the "campout" video, judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are sitting around a campfire when Shelton says "look at that amazing star over there." That's when Grande appears on a large crescent moon, joins the others around the fire, and breaks into song.

Dressed for the camping adventure in a short, glittering dress and sky-high platform heels, Grande channels Grease with a rendition of the classic "Hopelessly Devoted To You," complete with her signature whistle notes and accompanied by her fellow judges.

Watch Grande's debut in the clip below.

On Monday, Grande teased the promo, calling it "the most ridiculous and fun" and sharing some photos from behind the scenes of the shoot, including a host of her lounging on the luxurious lunar platform.

"i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this," the singer wrote on Instagram. "i can't say anything else. but... simply cannot wait til we get started."

The "pov" singer is set to make her first appearance as a judge on Season 21 of The Voice, premiering September 20 on NBC.

