Ariana Grande Channels 'Grease' In First Promo For 'The Voice'

Ariana Grande looks right at home in the first promo video ahead of her debut as a judge on Season 21 of The Voice.

In the "campout" video, judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are sitting around a campfire when Shelton says "look at that amazing star over there." That's when Grande appears on a large crescent moon, joins the others around the fire, and breaks into song.

Dressed for the camping adventure in a short, glittering dress and sky-high platform heels, Grande channels Grease with a rendition of the classic "Hopelessly Devoted To You," complete with her signature whistle notes and accompanied by her fellow judges.

Watch Grande's debut in the clip below.