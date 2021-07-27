Baby Beluga Whale Born At SeaWorld In San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed its newest resident over the weekend.

The beluga whale Luna gave birth to a calf on Sunday, July 25.

A park spokesperson estimates that the calf weighs around 140 pounds and is about 6-feet long, but park officials haven't had the chance to way to the newborn yet, the San Antonio Express News reported. Full grown belugas are nearly twice the size of the newborns and are around 13- to 20-feet long.

Right now, the baby is grey and looks quite different from its mother. The whales don't turn white until they're about five years old, according to National Geographic.