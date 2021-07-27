Baby Beluga Whale Born At SeaWorld In San Antonio

By Anna Gallegos

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed its newest resident over the weekend.

The beluga whale Luna gave birth to a calf on Sunday, July 25.

A park spokesperson estimates that the calf weighs around 140 pounds and is about 6-feet long, but park officials haven't had the chance to way to the newborn yet, the San Antonio Express News reported. Full grown belugas are nearly twice the size of the newborns and are around 13- to 20-feet long.

Right now, the baby is grey and looks quite different from its mother. The whales don't turn white until they're about five years old, according to National Geographic.

Early this morning, just a day after her own birthday, Luna gave birth to a calf. We are beyond excited to welcome this new beluga whale to the SeaWorld family!

Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Animal lovers got their first look at the baby beluga back in January, when SeaWorld shared a video of Luna's sonogram. The video is only 10 seconds long, but you can clearly see the baby whale.

Beluga Sonogram | SeaWorld San Antonio

The SeaWorld zoo team employs husbandry training with animals as a key component of our world-class care and conservation efforts. Through this specialized training, beluga whales are taught to rest comfortably and hold still so they can be examined by our veterinarians. This recently allowed our veterinary team to view an amazingly clear sonogram of a beluga whale fetus in utero! We’re very excited to share this news and will be providing around the clock care for mom Luna in anticipation of welcoming this new beluga calf to the SeaWorld family.

Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Monday, January 11, 2021

Right now, the baby is nameless, but SeaWorld San Antonio said it will take name suggestions from park ambassadors and fans online.

A park spokesperson told the paper that the beluga isn't SeaWorld's only summer birth. A seal and a few sea lions were born at the park earlier this summer.

