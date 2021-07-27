Can You Guess Washington's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

Fast food restaurants have been a mainstay in American culture for decades. They're so popular that the fast-food industry's revenue is estimated to be about $200 billion in the U.S.

People drop by these convenient locations for fried chicken, burgers, fries, tacos and all kinds of quick comfort eats. Some experts like to keep an eye on how popular these brands stay amongst the public.

World Population Review shared the findings of Cheapism's report on the most popular fast-food chains in the nation by state. What do residents in the Evergreen State crave?

According to the study, it's Charley's!

Some people may not be familiar with this fast-food spot, but Washingtonians seem to love the Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, and other kinds of sub sandwiches.