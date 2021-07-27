Can You Guess Washington's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

By Zuri Anderson

July 28, 2021

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food restaurants have been a mainstay in American culture for decades. They're so popular that the fast-food industry's revenue is estimated to be about $200 billion in the U.S.

People drop by these convenient locations for fried chicken, burgers, fries, tacos and all kinds of quick comfort eats. Some experts like to keep an eye on how popular these brands stay amongst the public.

World Population Review shared the findings of Cheapism's report on the most popular fast-food chains in the nation by state. What do residents in the Evergreen State crave?

According to the study, it's Charley's!

Some people may not be familiar with this fast-food spot, but Washingtonians seem to love the Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, and other kinds of sub sandwiches.

Overall, researchers found that Sonic to be America's go-to restaurant of choice. Fourteen states deemed this drive-in-style restaurant as their favorite.

"The data range included a few months of the COVID-19 pandemic," the website says. "This may have contributed to Sonic being the most popular in 14 states because of its drive-in style service, which was accessible while many restaurants did not offer dine-in service."

Taco Bell and Wendy's came in second place worldwide.

Click here to see what other states preferred as their preferred fast food restaurant.

