This Washington Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
June 17, 2021
If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.
Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.
Eat This, Not That said this Seattle business had the best cake in Washington: Byen Bakeri!
Located at 15 Nickerson St, this Scandinavian bakery won over reviewers' hearts with their classic princess cake. This is a traditional Swedish cake with alternating layers of sponge cake, pastry cream, and a thick dome layer of whipped cream. It's then finished with a smooth layer of marzipan. Byen Bakeri also sells other kinds of delicious cakes and pastries, including bread, cookies, and kladdkaka -- a fusion between a brownie and a molten cake.
Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:
"This Scandinavian bakery has quickly become a local favorite among Seattleites. The Swedish princess cake is undeniably the standout, with one reviewer even going as far as to say Byen Bakeri's version is "even better than the ones that I tasted in Sweden."
If you're interested in trying a slice of that princess cake, Byen Bakeri is open for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.
