This Washington Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Seattle business had the best cake in Washington: Byen Bakeri!

Located at 15 Nickerson St, this Scandinavian bakery won over reviewers' hearts with their classic princess cake. This is a traditional Swedish cake with alternating layers of sponge cake, pastry cream, and a thick dome layer of whipped cream. It's then finished with a smooth layer of marzipan. Byen Bakeri also sells other kinds of delicious cakes and pastries, including bread, cookies, and kladdkaka -- a fusion between a brownie and a molten cake.