Feedback

This Washington Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Seattle business had the best cake in Washington: Byen Bakeri!

Located at 15 Nickerson St, this Scandinavian bakery won over reviewers' hearts with their classic princess cake. This is a traditional Swedish cake with alternating layers of sponge cake, pastry cream, and a thick dome layer of whipped cream. It's then finished with a smooth layer of marzipan. Byen Bakeri also sells other kinds of delicious cakes and pastries, including bread, cookies, and kladdkaka -- a fusion between a brownie and a molten cake.

Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"This Scandinavian bakery has quickly become a local favorite among Seattleites. The Swedish princess cake is undeniably the standout, with one reviewer even going as far as to say Byen Bakeri's version is "even better than the ones that I tasted in Sweden."

If you're interested in trying a slice of that princess cake, Byen Bakeri is open for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

To see the best cakes in other states, click here.

Chat About This Washington Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.