'Cannabis-Friendly' Hotel Opens In Arizona For First Time Ever

A new hotel has opened in Phoenix that says its "Arizona's first Cannabis-friendly hotel," reported AZ Family. The Clarendon Hotel and Spas is located downtown has has a whole side that is specifically cannabis-friendly.

Daron Brotherton, VP of Operations at the hotel, said, "We are a cannabis-friendly hotel and have a cannabis-friendly event company that is elevating and educating the community about cannabis."

The cannabis-friendly rooms are on the west side of the hotel that allows guests to partake in edibles, flower, and vape, which can all be bought at a local dispensary. Cannabis flower is only able to be used in designated areas. If anyone wants to shop for cannabis, a car service will be provided by the hotel.

The only difference in the rooms is the presence of a "scrubber" which will recirculate the air to keep everything fresh. The rooms are also cleaned with a "more powerful cleaner" between guests. There will be no cigarette usage allowed in any of the rooms.

To book a room at the Clarendon, you can call the hotel at 602-252-7363 or visit www.budandbreakfast.com.