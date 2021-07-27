Here Are The Best Michigan Counties To Retire In
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 27, 2021
Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.
Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Michigan using data from Niche.
Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."
So, what are Michigan's best counties to retire in?
According to the report, here are Michigan's top 10 counties to retire in:
10. Huron County
- Median home value: $103,900
- Median rent: $609
- Median household income: $48,289
9. Clare County
- Median home value: $91,100
- Median rent: $647
- Median household income: $39,565
8. Midland County
- Median home value: $141,700
- Median rent: $777
- Median household income: $62,625
7. Cheboygan County
- Median home value: $130,900
- Median rent: $699
- Median household income: $48,044
6. Gladwin County
- Median home value: $110,000
- Median rent: $617
- Median household income: $44,619
5. Benzie County
- Median home value: $185,500
- Median rent: $702
- Median household income: $57,974
4. Charlevoix County
- Median home value: $166,300
- Median rent: $694
- Median household income: $55,760
3. Emmet County
- Median home value: $186,900
- Median rent: $818
- Median household income: $55,829
2. Roscommon County
- Median home value: $108,200
- Median rent: $684
- Median household income: $42,054
1. Leelanau County
- Median home value: $268,400
- Median rent: $959
- Median household income: $65,249
To view the complete list, click here.