Here Are The Best Michigan Counties To Retire In

Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.

Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Michigan using data from Niche.

Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."

So, what are Michigan's best counties to retire in?

According to the report, here are Michigan's top 10 counties to retire in:

10. Huron County

Median home value: $103,900

Median rent: $609

Median household income: $48,289

9. Clare County

Median home value: $91,100

Median rent: $647

Median household income: $39,565

8. Midland County

Median home value: $141,700

Median rent: $777

Median household income: $62,625

7. Cheboygan County

Median home value: $130,900

Median rent: $699

Median household income: $48,044

6. Gladwin County

Median home value: $110,000

Median rent: $617

Median household income: $44,619

5. Benzie County

Median home value: $185,500

Median rent: $702

Median household income: $57,974

4. Charlevoix County

Median home value: $166,300

Median rent: $694

Median household income: $55,760

3. Emmet County

Median home value: $186,900

Median rent: $818

Median household income: $55,829

2. Roscommon County

Median home value: $108,200

Median rent: $684

Median household income: $42,054

1. Leelanau County

Median home value: $268,400

Median rent: $959

Median household income: $65,249

