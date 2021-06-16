Feedback

10 Best Michigan Counties To Raise A Family

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 16, 2021

Hispanic family playing in front yard
Photo: Getty Images

Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Michigan.

The report says,

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."

Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.

According to the report, here are Michigan's 10 best counties to raise a family:

10) Houghton County

  • Population: 36,070
  • Median home value: $108,700
  • Median rent: $640
  • Median household income: $43,183
  • Top places to live: Portage Charter Township, Houghton, Hancock

9) Berrien County

  • Population: 154,133
  • Median home value: $150,700
  • Median rent: $743
  • Median household income: $50,795
  • Top places to live: St. Joseph, Royalton Township, Berrien Springs

8) Midland County

  • Population: 83,355
  • Median home value: $141,700
  • Median rent: $777
  • Median household income: $62,625
  • Top places to live: Larkin Charter Township, Midland, Homer Township

7) Grand Traverse County

  • Population: 92,181
  • Median home value: $212,500
  • Median rent: $951
  • Median household income: $63,575
  • Top places to live: Peninsula Township, Acme Township, Traverse City

6) Ingham County

  • Population: 290,587
  • Median home value: $135,600
  • Median rent: $877
  • Median household income: $52,872
  • Top places to live: Okemos, Haslett, East Lansing

5) Kalamazoo County

  • Population: 262,745
  • Median home value: $159,300
  • Median rent: $812
  • Median household income: $56,511
  • Top places to live: Portage, Texas Charter Township, Westwood

4) Kent County

  • Population: 648,121
  • Median home value: $173,700
  • Median rent: $899
  • Median household income: $63,053
  • Top places to live: East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Eastgate

3) Ottawa County

  • Population: 286,558
  • Median home value: $191,800
  • Median rent: $898
  • Median household income: $69,314
  • Top places to live: Zeeland Charter Township, Hudsonville, Grand Haven Charter Township

2) Oakland County

  • Population: 1,253,185
  • Median home value: $242,700
  • Median rent: $1,080
  • Median household income: $79,698
  • Top places to live: Troy, Bloomfield Charter Township, Beverly Hills

1) Washtenaw County

  • Population: 367,000
  • Median home value: $263,600
  • Median rent: $1,114
  • Median household income: $72,586
  • Top places to live: Ann Arbor, Lodi Township, Pittsfield Charter Township

To view the full list, click here.

