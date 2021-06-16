10 Best Michigan Counties To Raise A Family

Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Michigan.

The report says,

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."

Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.

According to the report, here are Michigan's 10 best counties to raise a family:

10) Houghton County

Population: 36,070

Median home value: $108,700

Median rent: $640

Median household income: $43,183

Top places to live: Portage Charter Township, Houghton, Hancock

9) Berrien County

Population: 154,133

Median home value: $150,700

Median rent: $743

Median household income: $50,795

Top places to live: St. Joseph, Royalton Township, Berrien Springs

8) Midland County

Population: 83,355

Median home value: $141,700

Median rent: $777

Median household income: $62,625

Top places to live: Larkin Charter Township, Midland, Homer Township

7) Grand Traverse County

Population: 92,181

Median home value: $212,500

Median rent: $951

Median household income: $63,575

Top places to live: Peninsula Township, Acme Township, Traverse City

6) Ingham County

Population: 290,587

Median home value: $135,600

Median rent: $877

Median household income: $52,872

Top places to live: Okemos, Haslett, East Lansing

5) Kalamazoo County

Population: 262,745

Median home value: $159,300

Median rent: $812

Median household income: $56,511

Top places to live: Portage, Texas Charter Township, Westwood

4) Kent County

Population: 648,121

Median home value: $173,700

Median rent: $899

Median household income: $63,053

Top places to live: East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Eastgate

3) Ottawa County

Population: 286,558

Median home value: $191,800

Median rent: $898

Median household income: $69,314

Top places to live: Zeeland Charter Township, Hudsonville, Grand Haven Charter Township

2) Oakland County

Population: 1,253,185

Median home value: $242,700

Median rent: $1,080

Median household income: $79,698

Top places to live: Troy, Bloomfield Charter Township, Beverly Hills

1) Washtenaw County

Population: 367,000

Median home value: $263,600

Median rent: $1,114

Median household income: $72,586

Top places to live: Ann Arbor, Lodi Township, Pittsfield Charter Township

To view the full list, click here.