Here Are The Best Minnesota Counties To Retire In
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 27, 2021
Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.
Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.
Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."
So, what are Minnesota's best counties to retire in?
According to the report, here are Minnesota's top 10 counties to retire in:
10. Brown County
- Median home value: $141,900
- Median rent: $629
- Median household income: $61,120
9. Faribault County
- Median home value: $89,500
- Median rent: $590
- Median household income: $53,156
8. Douglas County
- Median home value: $214,800
- Median rent: $733
- Median household income: $63,819
7. Jackson County
- Median home value: $124,900
- Median rent: $710
- Median household income: $58,727
6. Lincoln County
- Median home value: $103,100
- Median rent: $616
- Median household income: $53,077
5. Lac qui Parle County
- Median home value: $88,600
- Median rent: $541
- Median household income: $53,071
4. Hubbard County
- Median home value: $193,600
- Median rent: $696
- Median household income: $56,709
3. Pope County
- Median home value: $174,300
- Median rent: $609
- Median household income: $61,275
2. Martin County
- Median home value: $118,300
- Median rent: $620
- Median household income: $52,798
1. Murray County
- Median home value: $120,100
- Median rent: $572
- Median household income: $60,231
To view the complete list, click here.