Here Are The Best Minnesota Counties To Retire In

Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.

Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.

Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."

So, what are Minnesota's best counties to retire in?

According to the report, here are Minnesota's top 10 counties to retire in:

10. Brown County

Median home value: $141,900

Median rent: $629

Median household income: $61,120

9. Faribault County

Median home value: $89,500

Median rent: $590

Median household income: $53,156

8. Douglas County

Median home value: $214,800

Median rent: $733

Median household income: $63,819

7. Jackson County

Median home value: $124,900

Median rent: $710

Median household income: $58,727

6. Lincoln County

Median home value: $103,100

Median rent: $616

Median household income: $53,077

5. Lac qui Parle County

Median home value: $88,600

Median rent: $541

Median household income: $53,071

4. Hubbard County

Median home value: $193,600

Median rent: $696

Median household income: $56,709

3. Pope County

Median home value: $174,300

Median rent: $609

Median household income: $61,275

2. Martin County

Median home value: $118,300

Median rent: $620

Median household income: $52,798

1. Murray County

Median home value: $120,100

Median rent: $572

Median household income: $60,231

To view the complete list, click here.