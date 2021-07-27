Here Are The Best Missouri Counties To Retire In
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 27, 2021
Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.
Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche.
Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."
So, what are Missouri's best counties to retire in?
According to the report, here are Missouri's top 10 counties to retire in:
10. Linn County
- Median home value: $87,200
- Median rent: $558
- Median household income: $45,930
9. Iron County
- Median home value: $83,600
- Median rent: $597
- Median household income: $37,435
8. Hickory County
- Median home value: $83,400
- Median rent: $608
- Median household income: $34,182
7. St. Louis County
- Median home value: $198,800
- Median rent: $983
- Median household income: $67,420
6. Taney County
- Median home value: $139,800
- Median rent: $816
- Median household income: $46,031
5. Morgan County
- Median home value: $125,000
- Median rent: $563
- Median household income: $39,003
- 4. Benton County
- Median home value: $117,500
- Median rent: $638
- Median household income: $40,249
3. Stone County
- Median home value: $172,600
- Median rent: $695
- Median household income: $49,656
2. Atchison County
- Median home value: $84,900
- Median rent: $529
- Median household income: $50,236
1. Camden County
- Median home value: $200,800
- Median rent: $754
- Median household income: $53,478
To view the complete list, click here.