Here Are The Best Missouri Counties To Retire In

Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.

Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche.

Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."

So, what are Missouri's best counties to retire in?

According to the report, here are Missouri's top 10 counties to retire in:

10. Linn County

Median home value: $87,200

Median rent: $558

Median household income: $45,930

9. Iron County

Median home value: $83,600

Median rent: $597

Median household income: $37,435

8. Hickory County

Median home value: $83,400

Median rent: $608

Median household income: $34,182

7. St. Louis County

Median home value: $198,800

Median rent: $983

Median household income: $67,420

6. Taney County

Median home value: $139,800

Median rent: $816

Median household income: $46,031

5. Morgan County

Median home value: $125,000

Median rent: $563

Median household income: $39,003

4. Benton County

Median home value: $117,500

Median rent: $638

Median household income: $40,249

3. Stone County

Median home value: $172,600

Median rent: $695

Median household income: $49,656

2. Atchison County

Median home value: $84,900

Median rent: $529

Median household income: $50,236

1. Camden County

Median home value: $200,800

Median rent: $754

Median household income: $53,478

To view the complete list, click here.