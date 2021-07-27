Here Are The Best Wisconsin Counties To Retire In

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 27, 2021

With retirement comes freedom to travel
Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.

Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Wisconsin using data from Niche.

Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."

So, what are Wisconsin's best counties to retire in?

According to the report, here are Wisconsin's top 10 counties to retire in:

10. Waukesha County

  • Median home value: $282,300
  • Median rent: $1,046
  • Median household income: $87,277

9. Price County

  • Median home value: $122,500
  • Median rent: $698
  • Median household income: $47,956

8. Burnett County

  • Median home value: $158,800
  • Median rent: $752
  • Median household income: $52,672

7. Washburn County

  • Median home value: $157,400
  • Median rent: $709
  • Median household income: $50,280

6. Ozaukee County

  • Median home value: $282,500
  • Median rent: $927
  • Median household income: $85,215

5. Sawyer County

  • Median home value: $168,400
  • Median rent: $682
  • Median household income: $47,714

4. Iron County

  • Median home value: $119,000
  • Median rent: $538
  • Median household income: $43,798

3. Oneida County

  • Median home value: $174,100
  • Median rent: $766
  • Median household income: $56,852

2. Door County

  • Median home value: $214,100
  • Median rent: $795
  • Median household income: $61,560

1. Vilas County

  • Median home value: $202,900
  • Median rent: $699
  • Median household income: $47,072

To view the complete list, click here.

