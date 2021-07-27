Here Are The Best Wisconsin Counties To Retire In

Finding the perfect place to live after you spend your life working is essential to having a happy retirement.

Stacker curated a list of the best counties to retire in Wisconsin using data from Niche.

Other than location being one of the biggest factors, the data reviewed consisted of "cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more."

So, what are Wisconsin's best counties to retire in?

According to the report, here are Wisconsin's top 10 counties to retire in:

10. Waukesha County

Median home value: $282,300

Median rent: $1,046

Median household income: $87,277

9. Price County

Median home value: $122,500

Median rent: $698

Median household income: $47,956

8. Burnett County

Median home value: $158,800

Median rent: $752

Median household income: $52,672

7. Washburn County

Median home value: $157,400

Median rent: $709

Median household income: $50,280

6. Ozaukee County

Median home value: $282,500

Median rent: $927

Median household income: $85,215

5. Sawyer County

Median home value: $168,400

Median rent: $682

Median household income: $47,714

4. Iron County

Median home value: $119,000

Median rent: $538

Median household income: $43,798

3. Oneida County

Median home value: $174,100

Median rent: $766

Median household income: $56,852

2. Door County

Median home value: $214,100

Median rent: $795

Median household income: $61,560

1. Vilas County

Median home value: $202,900

Median rent: $699

Median household income: $47,072

To view the complete list, click here.